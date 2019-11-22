- Richard "Dick" Lutz, formerly of Edgebrook, Lincolnshire, and Buffalo Grove Illinois passed away on November 22, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi from complications of cancer. Richard was born on February 27, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Harold and Helen Lutz. He attended Taft High School and later obtained a BS in Architecture from the University of Illinois and served as a Lieutenant J.G. in the U.S. Navy with postings in California and Massachusetts. His architectural career spanned more than 50 years across multiple states and countries and his legacy can be found in the churches, educational facilities, nursing homes, television studios, commercial buildings, and single-family residences he designed and oversaw their construction. Richard enjoyed travel and in his later years frequented Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Richard retired to Tupelo, Mississippi in 2011 to be closer to his grandchildren while enjoying a longer golf season. In lieu of flowers Richard requested memorials be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, and you join his brother, Robert; sons, Michael and Thomas; and daughter, Kathy in rooting for the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
