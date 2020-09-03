Will Hoyle Lyle III (Butch), 67, died on September 2, 2020 after a month long illness due to Covid-19. Butch was born September 30, 1952 to Hoyle Lyle & Anna Frances Brooks Lyle. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1970 and furthered his education at Mississippi State University earning a degree in Business Finance. Butch spent his entire 45 year working life at People's Bank and Trust Co/Renasant Bank where he was beloved by associates and all his customers. Butch truly lived his life to the fullest by dedicating his time & worship to Jesus. Other than his devotions as an active member of his church, CrossPointe Ministries and before that, Oak Hill United Methodist Church, he enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, June Phillips Lyle, who he was married to for 48 beautiful years. Butch also loved his two granddaughters, Anna Claire & Sloane endlessly & adored getting to be their "Pop." He was an avid dog lover & cared about his dogs almost as much as he cared for his "AC" & Sloane. He was known for never meeting a stranger, always showing pure kindness and for his extensive knowledge of everything about The Rolling Stones. Due to the challenges of Covid-19, the service honoring Butch's life will be private to the family. He will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery. There will be no public visitation but the family invites you to share memories of Butch at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. He is survived by his wife, June Lyle of Saltillo, his father, Hoyle Lyle of Mooreville, his son, Phillip Lyle of Saltillo, two granddaughters, Anna Claire and Sloane Lyle, His sister, Paula Adamec (Stephen) of Mooreville & two nephews Stephen (Rachel) & Will Adamec. He also leaves behind June's family, and all their folks, whom he loved. He leaves behind a legacy of many dear friends who trusted in Butch for their financial and personal wellbeing. He is preceded in death by his mother, Anna Frances Lyle, his paternal grandparents, Hoyle and Lorene Lyle and his maternal grandparents, Pauline Grissom Brooks and Kirby Brooks The family requests memorials be sent to Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. 2143, Tupelo, 38803.
