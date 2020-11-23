June Phillips Lyle, 67, died in the Hospice Unit of the North Mississippi Medical Center at 6:25 AM Sunday, November 22, 2020 after a extended illness. June was born on January 25, 1953 in Tupelo to the late Bervis Lenward Phillips and Etma Whitten Phillips. A lifelong Lee Countian, she attended the public schools here and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1971. She married her sweetheart, Will Hoyle "Butch" Lyle, on June 9, 1972. He died September 2, 2020. June and Butch centered their lives around their home where family and friends gathered. She was the perfect Nana to her two grandchildren, whom she adored. June was an AFLAC Insurance salesperson for many years. She was a longtime member of the Oakhill Community Church, but had attended Cross-Point Ministries the last several years. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from the Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Reggie Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM -service time Tuesday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. June is survived by her son, Phillip Lyle of Saltillo; her grandchildren, Anna Claire and Sloane Lyle of Saltillo; her siblings, B. L. Phillips, Jr. (Jan) of Saltillo, Bobby Phillips (Linda) of Tupelo, Dianne Wigginton (John) of Saltillo and her twin, Judy McGaugh (John) of Saltillo; her father-in-law, Hoyle Lyle of Mooreville and her sister-in-law, Paula Adamec (Steve) of Mooreville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Butch; and a brother, James Lackey. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 438 Katherine Drive, Flowood, MS 39232. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11 AM Tuesday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
