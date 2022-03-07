Patsy Lee Majors Lyle, 63, passed away on March 5, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on June 2, 1958 in Amory to the late Ernest Lee Majors and Georgie Sue Stanford Majors. Patsy was a lifelong resident of Smithville and a long time member of Pearce Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She graduated from Smithville High School and attended IJC earning her LPN License and later graduating from RN School. Patsy was a devoted nurse with an exemplary career spanning 42 years. She worked at Gilmore Memorial Hospital, Alexander Home Health and lastly at Access Family Health Service as the Nurse Manager. She married Marty Lyle on July 3, 1980. Patsy's lived a life that was dedicated to the needs of others. Whether it was her beloved patients, her family or her work family, she always had a way of making each person feel uniquely special. She was an exceptional cook and loved cooking for her family's birthdays and holidays. He also considered her work family as her own and prepared many meals to take to the clinic. She dearly loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Patsy was a devoted church member and was known for her beautiful voice. She is survived by her daughters, Emily Lyle, Smithville and Allison Lyle, Amory; sisters, Karen Freeman (Gerry), Belden and Sherry Flippo (Roger), Aberdeen; grandchildren, Tara Burks, Smithville and Bella Boyd, Amory; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Mooneyham, Eli Mooneyham, Brittany Freeman, Ariston Serrano, Ashton Flippo, Miranda Flippo and Kaylee Flippo. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Lee Majors and Georgie Sue Stanford Majors. Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM on Wednesdasy, March 9, 2022 at Pearce Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. John Johnson and Bro. Van Dale Hudson officiating. Renee Harris will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Pearce Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Harris, Butch Palmer, Dr. Neil Wanee, Cory Justice, John Paul Cromwell and Jeffrey Mooneyham. Honorary pallbearers will be Employees of Access Family Health, Past Employees of Alexander's Home Health, Michael Snow, Steve Cox, Tony Palmer, George Snow, Robbie Butler, Trevor Palmer, Steve Stanford and Brad Lackey. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from noon until 2:45 PM. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
