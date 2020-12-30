Dawn Driver Lyles, 53, resident of Potts Camp, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday evening, December 23, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. The family request that services be private. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Dawn was born April, 27, 1967 in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Al and Bettie Rockhill Driver. She was a graduate of Westover Georgia High School and continued her education at Columbus State University where she earned her degree in Music Education. A Christian, Dawn will be remembered for her love of working with children. She was a member of the Girl scouts for 47 years as both, a scout and a leader. For the past 8 years, Dawn was involved with First Robotics and had teams on the First Lego and First Challenge. Dawn always stood for the "underdog" and she thrived to build up the kids and adults around her. She loved animals and her heart was blessed with four loyal canines, Daisie, Lizzie, Corkie and Frankie. A wife, mentor and friend, Dawn made a difference in many many lives not just in her community but around the world. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her husband of 30 years, Terry Lyles, survivors include a brother, Jeff Driver of Dayton, OH, uncle, Paul Driver (Judy) of Fl, aunt Joan Driver of Paulsboro, NJ, niece, Heather Dupree of GA, mother in law, Eula Lyles of GA, brother in law, Greg Lyles (Jennifer) of IL, sisters in law, Susan Kirk of TX and Kat Whittaker (Danny) of GA and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her step-mother, Irean Driver. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Lyles family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
