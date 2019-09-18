Pontotoc-Mary Lee Deaton Lyles, 88, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. She was born October 06, 1930 in Hickory Flatt, MS to the late Phillip "Mac" Deaton and Essie Mae Rudy Deaton. Before retirement she worked as a seamstress for the local furniture/garment industry. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy close to 60 years. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and entire family. She loved working in her yard with roses and plants. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy in Okolona with Bro. Jim Jackson and Bro. Edwin Pharr officiating. Burial will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by four children; Shirley Smith (Fred) of Houlka, MS, Paulette Whitt of Pontotoc, MS, Danny Lyles (Lisa) of Houston, MS, Steven Lyles of St. Petersburg, FL; five grandchildren, Shelia Nichols (Ricko) of Houston, MS Amy Meza (Guillermo) of Amory, MS Kristi Brewer (Justin) of Pontotoc, MS Kerrie McMillan (Michael) of Oxford, MS Leah Simmons (Eric) of Saltillo, MS; five special nieces, Doris Byars of Houston, MS, Marcy Corley of Okolona, MS, Michelle Deaton of St. Petersburg, FL, Billye Moore of Houston, MS, Debbie Clark of Arlington, TN; seven great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Phillip "Mac" Deaton and Essie Mae Rudy Deaton; her husband of 62 years, George Durrell Lyles; four brothers, Buford Deaton, Leroy Deaton, Millard Deaton, Raymond Deaton; Four sisters, Winnie Cox, Jennie Cox, Ruth Young and Inez Waddle. Pallbearers will be Ricko Nichols, Lance Nichols, Justin Brewer, Randy Corley, Alvis Corley and Eric Simmons. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bethany Church of God of Prophecy, 2148 Highway 32 Ext. Okolona, MS 38860. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.