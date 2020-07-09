WOODLAND, MS -- Pearlie Mae Lyles, 100, passed away Saturday, July 04, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Graveside Sunday July 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday July 11, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.

