Vateria Lyles, 86, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Graveside Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 fro m 6-7:00 p.m. with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS..

