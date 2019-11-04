OLIVE BRANCH, MS -- Dana Lynn Lynch, 58, passed away Sunday, November 03, 2019, at her home in Olive Branch. Services will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Heritage Apostolic Church in Holly Springs with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held in the church Wednesday 4-8 PM.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.