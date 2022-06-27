Lynette (Williams) Hancock, 78 of Tulsa, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on D-Day, June 6, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA. She was the first of three children born to Ruth Eileen Williams (Sager) and Richard Thomas Williams. After graduating from high school in Pearl, MS, Lynette married Robert Brock Pope of McComb, MS, and they bore two sons. Michael Brock Pope and Chad Patrick Pope. After raising the two boys Lynette opened and operated The Diet Center in Tupelo, MS. She later divorced and moved to Dallas, TX to operate a Diet Center there. While living in Dallas she met Richard Dale Hancock of Drumright, OK. Married 35 years they eventually settled in Tulsa, OK where Lynette helped Richard with his accounting practice until she retired.
Lynette was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest brother, Ronnie Williams of Pearl, MS and several cousins.
She is survived by her husband, one brother, Richard Williams (Madison, MS), four cousins, Jerry Ebrecht (Houston, TX), Martha Henry (Forest, MS), John Walters (Ellisville, MS), Ira Donald (Pulaski, MS) one niece, Shannon Stanley (Memphis, TN), two sons, Michael Pope (Tulsa, OK) and Chad Pope (Pine, CO), one stepson Casey Hancock (Broken Arrow, OK), and three grandchildren.
Lynette will be celebrated at a private family service.
