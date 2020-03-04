SALTILLO -- Ms Terri Lynn Quinn, 50, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on 9am Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation. Visitation will be on 9am Thursday, March 3rd, 2020 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. (more info @ assocciatedfuneral.com).

