WEST POINT, MS -- Mr. Edward L. Lyon, 83, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 2:30 P.M. at First Baptist Church in West Point. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 1:00-2:30 p.m. in The Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church at in The Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point.

