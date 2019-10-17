John William 'Bill' Lyons, 75, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born September 4, 1944, in Utica, KY., to Hezzie and Nellie Williamson Lyons. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church in New Albany. He was a retired truck driver. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. William Cook officiating. Burial will be in Bell Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Peggy Ann Taylor Lyons; 2 daughters: Lezlie Leach (Scott) of New Albany and Carrie Bell (Jay) of Ecru; 1 son: Stacy Mills of Tupelo; 2 sisters: Ida Sue Lowery of Mt. Vernon, IL., and Paula Patrick of Senatobia, MS.; 1 brother: Durwood Lyons of Centerville, TN.; 2 grandchildren: Macy Leach and Ashley Leach; and 2 great-grandchildren: Jayleigh Leach and Jaxon Leach. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters: Margie Wheeler, Mary Banks, and Nancy Davis. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, October, 18, 2019, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

