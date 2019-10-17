John William 'Bill' Lyons, 75, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born September 4, 1944, in Utica, KY., to Hezzie and Nellie Williamson Lyons. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church in New Albany. He was a retired truck driver. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. William Cook officiating. Burial will be in Bell Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Peggy Ann Taylor Lyons; 2 daughters: Lezlie Leach (Scott) of New Albany and Carrie Bell (Jay) of Ecru; 1 son: Stacy Mills of Tupelo; 2 sisters: Ida Sue Lowery of Mt. Vernon, IL., and Paula Patrick of Senatobia, MS.; 1 brother: Durwood Lyons of Centerville, TN.; 2 grandchildren: Macy Leach and Ashley Leach; and 2 great-grandchildren: Jayleigh Leach and Jaxon Leach. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters: Margie Wheeler, Mary Banks, and Nancy Davis. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, October, 18, 2019, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.