MANTEE, MS -- Cleven Thomas Lyons, 61, passed away Sunday, February 02, 2020, at Baptist Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Sunday, Februry 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Paul Beasley C.M.E. Church, Pheba, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Lower Prairie Creek Community Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.