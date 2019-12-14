Jeffery Lyons was born on March 23, 1961 and gained his wings December 8, 2019. He was born to Ada Berry Lyons and Alvin Lee Lyons in Pontotoc County. He professed his faith in Christ at an early age and recently rededicated his life back to Christ. He attended McDonald United Methodist Church regularly before his health prevented him from attending longer. He was a caring father, loving grandfather, dedicated husband, dear son, a nephew, uncle, brother, cousin, and loyal friend to many. He was full of humor and loved his family passionately. Everyone that knew him loved him. He was forever giving...If you needed anything, you didn't even have to ask; He lived to give! Jeffery also loved to grill, and could take you anywhere you wanted to go. Just give him the address and "Bodean" would get you there. We will all miss him dearly. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of thirty-two years Nina Lyons, four children: three daughters Lacey Holesome-Duncan (Justin Duncan) of Pontotoc, MS, Latasha Howell of New Albany, MS, and Niada Lyons of Pontotoc, MS, one son: Jeffery Montez Lyons of Pontotoc, MS, four grandchildren: two granddaughters Zacchaea Holesome and Zamiyah Jackson, two grandsons Kerrion Bolton and Zachary Duncan. He also leaves behind his mother Ada Lyons of Bronx, NY, one brother Mashawn Simmons of Bronx, NY, one sister Brenda Lyons of Pontotoc, MS, his A-1 Kelvin Powell, and his A-1 from day one uncle Erskin Berry; his aunt Faylene Pulliam, aunt Madie Powell, uncle Rush Berry, and five sister -in- laws who shared a mutual "bond" Dihann, Laura, Cora, Linda, and Jackie; three brother -in- laws who shared that same "brotherly love" Julius, Melvin, and James; along with a host of nieces and nephews who knew there was a man whom they could depend on at all times, day or night. There's also countless cousins, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Alvin Lee Lyons, and his father by choice Romi George Simmons, along with his grandparents Willie B. and Madie Jo Berry. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Payton Mortuary from 1 pm - 7 pm, with family hours held from 5 pm - 7 pm. Funeral service will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1 pm at McDonald United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.