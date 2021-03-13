Bobby Lytal, 80, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the NMMC. He was a retired maintenance director and active member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church, he was currently attending First Baptist Church. He served in the MS Army National Guard for six years as a Specialist 5th Class mechanic. He enjoyed landscaping and spending time with his family and friend. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in the Pratt Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cheryl Bailey Lytal of Baldwyn; daughter, Allison Carnathan of Tupelo; grandsons, Braden Carnathan and fiancé Shainah Wilhoit and Bryce Carnathan; sisters, Betty Billingsley of Tupelo and Debbie Arnold (Danny) of Baldwyn; niece, Ann Byrd (Roger) of Tupelo; nephews, Lee Billingsley (Jerilynn) of Starkville and Daniel Arnold (Jessica) of Baldwyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Paula Farrar Lytal. Pallbearers will be Daniel Arnold, Danny Bishop, Tony Bailey and Walter Downs. Visitation will be Monday from noon until service time at 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
