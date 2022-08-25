Purchase Access

Mr. Carl M. Brandon, 88, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence in Holly Springs, MS. Services will be on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Evangel Full Gospel Assembly, 766 Evangel Road, Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Evangel Full Gospel Assembly, 766 Evangel Road, Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Evangel Full Gospel Assembly Church Cemetery, 766 Evangel Road, Holly Springs, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.

