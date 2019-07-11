David M. Kimbrough, III

David Malone Kimbrough, 54, of Potts Camp, MS, passed away July 4, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home, Holly Springs, MS. Funeral Service, Saturday, July 13, 2:00 p.m. at New Dimension Salt & Light Ministries, Holly Springs, MS, with burial at Kimbrough Chapel Church Cemetery, Lamar, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home, 140 North Memphis Street, Holly Springs, MS is in charge of arrangements. For further information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com

