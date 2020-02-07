Brenda Jean Fugitt Mabry, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 after a sudden and unexpected illness at her home. Born August 31, 1949 in West Point, Ms. to Tildon Orville(T.O.) Fugitt and Frances Fulgham Fugitt, Brenda was educated in Tupelo Public Schools and graduated from Tupelo High School in l968 where she was an academic standout. She worked for over 32 years as the Office Manager for Ear, Nose and Throat Physicians in Tupelo where she was a valuable employee and made friends with many. Brenda enjoyed good conversation, fishing, watching sports especially Mississippi State football and basketball and being with her family and friends. She was a doting grandmother and enjoyed watching Mackenzie play softball, gymnastics and dancing. She was a caregiving friend to many and especially to her late son, Byron, in the years that led up to his death after being injured in the line of duty as a Deputy Sheriff of Tunica County, Mississippi. A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Saltillo First United Methodist Church in Saltillo with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 PM -service time on Sunday only at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Brenda leaves behind her husband, John Morris Mabry of Saltillo, a longtime employee of Tombigbee Electric Power, to whom she married April 26, l968. A daughter, Amy F. Tackett and her husband Scott of Saltillo; her granddaughters, Mackenzie and Rebecca Tackett and a brother, Ed Fugitt and his wife, Relda of Plantersville, her special friends Clyde and Linda Godfrey of Verona and special neighbors Noah and Trista Swims. She was preceded in death by parents and her beloved only son, Byron Morris Mabry on May 28, 2011. Pallbearers will be fellow members of the Johnny Green Sunday school class at Saltillo-First Methodist Church. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
