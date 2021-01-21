Carolyn Pounds Mabry, 61, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at her home in Plantersville, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 at New Zion M.B. Church Cemetery. Walk-Through Viewing 3:00 until 5:00. at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary on today, January 22, 2021. Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com .

