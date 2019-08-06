61, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at his sister's residence in Nettleton. Dennis W. Mabry was born to his late parents, Lucian Mabry and Thelma Nichols, on March 19, 1958 in Monroe Co. Dennis was a member of Jerusalem MBC in Plantersville. He was also a former employee of Gibson Container. Dennis W. Mabry was survived by a special friend; Linda Agnew. Four sisters; Elizabeth Crawford of Nettleton, Edwina Lindsey of St. Louis, Gloria Cook of St. Louis, Wynetta Cook of St. Louis and one brother; Benny Mabry of Plantersville. The visitation will be Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Thurs., Aug. 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jerusalem MBC in Plantersville with Rev. Donnell Nichols officiating. The burial will follow at Jerusalem MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
