John H. Mabry, 92, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, from living a long and happy life. He was a life-long resident of Baldwyn, where after serving during the Korean War, he returned to work as a United States Postal Service carrier for more than 37 years. He was a devout member of the First Christian Church, serving in many capacities throughout the years and setting a Godly example of what a true Christian leader was. He was born March 30, 1929, the 5th of 7 children to Maggie and Hewey Mabry of the Pratts Community. He could be found every day of the week, even up to this past November, at the Latimer Park walking track making the rounds to "keep his legs in shape", proving to be an inspiration to others much younger than himself. John H. was a true illustration of what a family man should be and will be missed by them but will forever live in their hearts. He is preceded in death by his parents; all six of his brothers and sisters; his wife, Jean Mabry; a daughter, Sheryl Mabry; a son, Steve Mabry; and a step-daughter, Carol Kingsley. John H. leaves behind two daughters, Debbie Mabry, Tuscaloosa, AL; Sheila Buse (Joe) Baldwyn; a daughter-in-law, Janis Mabry Santina (Joey) Tuscaloosa, AL; a stepson, Terry Kingsley, Kirkville community; three granddaughters, Misty O'Brien (Sean) Elgin, Minnesota; Velina Grubbs (Tommy) East Union; Amanda DeVaughn (Brad) Baldwyn; three grandsons, Drew Mabry (Kasey) Georgia, Brandon Johnson (Kayla) New Site; Matthew Kingsley (Samantha ), Kirkville; four great-granddaughters, Caty O'Brien of Minnesota; Abbi Taylor, Baldwyn; Haley and Josie Grubbs, East Union; seven great-grandsons, Cayden, Carson and Caleb Kingsley, Kirkville Community; Will Taylor, Wheeler; Peyton Grubbs, East Union; Gauge and Drake DeVaughn, Baldwyn. He also leaves behind a plethora of nieces, nephews, and friends who meant the world to him. Services will be held at the First Christian Church on Wednesday, May 19th, at 4:00 pm. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 18th, from 5-8 pm at the church. Services will be handled by Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
