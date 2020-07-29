Verniece Mabry passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on July 26, 2020. She was the First Lady of Deliverance Tabernacle Pentecostal Church which her late husband, Bishop James A. Mabry founded in 1981 where she was a faithful member and devoted wife by supporting the church financially, serving as overseer, church secretary, the Missionary Board and taught lessons to the congregation. After the untimely death of her husband, she knew her work for the Lord was not finished. Through God's favor and Mother's Mabry prayers and leadership the church is thriving today, she was able to see the Life Center built and named after her husband. She was a retired employee of Sagless Corporation in Tupelo ,MS. Service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00, Lee Memorial Park, Verona, MS with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. The Sr. Pastor Deundra Poole, officiating. Family and Friends may send expression of sympathy to www.grayson-porters.com She is survived by her children: Sheba Price (Roy), Adraine Harris (Henry); Shawn Mabry (Natalie); Sedrick Mabry ( Candace), her sisters: Anna Garner, Dorothy Tillmon (Rueben), Linda Murry , Vera Cummings; Wanda Wells (Leo); Perceta Berry (Christ); her brother, T.C. Cummings, Jr., (Pamela), sister-in-laws Mary Forster (Ledentry); brother-in-laws Edward Mabry, Vurel Mabry (Irene), Fifteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces and nephews.
