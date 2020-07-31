Betty Sue Cady Mabus was born on July 24, 1931, to Verne and Edith Cady. She spent most of her childhood in Tupelo, where she graduated from Tupelo High School. Upon meeting the love of her life, W.W. "Burr" Mabus, Betty moved to Tremont where the two of them would raise their family and spend 51 years together. Betty had two boys, Craig and Barry, and she adored them both. She loved her family fiercely, never telling any of them, "No." When she became a grandmother, she gave freely of her love, time and knowledge. She bought more Barbies than any one person ever should, especially since most of them ended up missing articles of clothing or limbs and sporting terrible haircuts. Betty was an outstanding gardener who excelled with her large vegetable garden and the beautiful lilies that still line her drive in the summer. She had a kind spirit and never let anyone leave her home with an empty stomach. Her kitchen was always open, and everything was so good that she was able to get people to indulge in foods they didn't normally like, especially on Sundays at lunch. Her granddaughters still have disagreements over the ingredients in some of her most famous dishes. Betty was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, and back when she was more able-bodied, enjoyed worshipping and seeing her long-time friends. Betty joined her husband, W.W. "Burr" Mabus on July 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by siblings Waldo Cady, Jerry Cady, Tommy Cady and LaVerne Monaghan. She is survived by her sons, Craig (Sue) Mabus of Fulton and Barry Mabus of Tremont. She has four grandchildren, Brooke (Chris) Orsborn of Mooreville, Shandi (Lance) Foster of High Point, NC, Mark (Karie) Mabus of Mesa, AZ, and Cassie (David) Howard of Fulton. Betty has five great-grandchildren: Kateland (Cole) Haynes, Cohen Orsborn, Riley Mabus, Bella Foster, and LJ Howard; and one brother, Jimmy (Betty) Cady. A private graveside celebration of Betty's life was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jeff Lentz officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of Betty to The Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Condolences may be shared with the Mabus family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.