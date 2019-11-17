Chip Mabus, 43, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born April 24, 1976 to Larry Mabus and the late Brenda Colson Mabus. Chip was a 1994 IAHS graduate where he won the Citizenship Award and was a member of the football team. He attended Itawamba Community College and was on the co-ed cheerleading squad. He also attended the University of Mississippi. He enjoyed hunting, boating, and was an avid Ole Miss fan. Chip was employed with FL Crane & Sons, Inc. for 21 years where he worked in the field, later became an estimator, and then served as President of the Fulton Division. He served on the American Subcontractors Association National Board, and was a member of FCICA, ABC, and AGC. He was a member of The Orchard in Tupelo. Services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at The Orchard in Tupelo, MS at 5:00 p.m. with Will Rambo officiating. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. up until time of the service. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his three children, Madeline Mabus of Starkville, Mallory Mabus, and Samuel Mabus both of Fulton; father, Larry (Mary) Mabus of Fulton; sister, Teresa (Brian) Estes, Mooreville; niece, Ashlyn Estes; nephew, Brody Estes of Mooreville. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Emily Mabus of Fulton. Pallbearers will be Raymond Arriola, Carson Cole, Tom Kline, Doug Lesley, Josh Lesley, Michael West, and Wade Wiygul. He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Mabus. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to April's Angels, www.createfoundation.com http://www.createfoundation.com or Crossroads Ranch, 716 Airport Road, Fulton, MS 38843 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
