David Phillip Mackey Sr., 70, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a sudden illness. He was born January 27, 1950 to the late Carl T. Mackey and the late Hilda Elizabeth Roberts Mackey. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.He served his country in both the Navy from 1968-1970 and also the Army National Guard from 1972-1975 and again from 1985-1992. He was born and raised in Fulton, loved spending time with his wife and family. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. No services have been selected at this time. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Kilgore Mackey of Fulton, sons: David Phillip (Storm) Mackey, Jr. of Belden and Joshua Kevin (Reta) Mackey of Caledonia, granddaughters: Amber Snow (Dalton) Childers, Megan Theresa Glass, Heather Bedford (Scott) Reynolds; grandsons: Alexander Hail Mackey, Joseph Michael (Brianna) Oden, Steven Aaron (Tiffany) Glass; and other grandchildren: Colton, Luke, Cooper, Levi, Maddox, Brantley, Carleigh, and Lane; Sister, Shirley Mackey Fitzgibbon of Tupelo. Preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Zackery Thunder Mackey, brothers: Thomas E. Mackey and Carl (Huey) Mackey; sister, Barbara Sanders In lieu of flowers please make a donation of your choice in honor of David. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
