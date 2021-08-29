Timothy Howard "Tim" Mackin (60) passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He enjoyed singing, playing his guitar, working and fishing. He was employed with H.M. Richards for 15+ years. Services are 6 pm Monday, August 30, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Floyd, Bro. Michael Clifton and Bro. Jimmy Edge officiating. Visitation will be 3-6 pm Monday in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Tim is survived by his son, Timothy Scott Mackin of Booneville; his brothers, Randy Mackin (Judy) of Booneville, Larry Dale Mackin (Lisa) of Rienzi and Paul Ray Mackin (Sherry) of Ripley; his sisters, Sharon Scott and Dana Milsaps of TN and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard & Evie Lou Mackin and his grandparents, Woodrow Aldridge & Shelia Ward. Pallbearers are; Greg Fugitt, Dale Michael, Tim Floyd, Rubel Fugitt and Ronnie McCoy. Honorary pallbearers are the receiving department at H.M. Richards. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
