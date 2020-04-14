BALDWYN -- Jamal Macon, 25, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on April 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. for the immediate family. There will be a walk through viewing from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center (associatedfuneral.com).

