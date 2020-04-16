BALDWYN, MS -- JAMAL DEWAYNE MACON of Baldwyn, MS, 25, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat Apr 18, 2020 at 12pm Commital Services at Tupelo Chapel of Memories @ Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Sat Apr 18, 2020, at 11 am until 12pm. Son of Johnny Macon and Andrea William Warlick. Brother of Jonathan Macon, Joshua Thomas and Johntate Thomas (deceased).

