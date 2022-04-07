Edward Ray Madonna, 60, departed this life Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was born June 8, 1961 to Ronnie Peter Madonna and Norma Blackard Madonna. Mr. Madonna was a disabled US Army truck driver and served our great country with pride. Respect, dignity, and loyalty, traits that are hard to find, filled the heart and soul of Mr. Madonna. He enjoyed traveling on his Harley with Glen. Together they traveled all of the country. Mr. Madonna enjoyed life and treasured every moment with his friends and family. His love above all else was his son Corbin. Services will be Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mitch Hall officiating. Visitation is Saturday April 9, 2022 from 5pm till 9pm and Sunday noon till the start of the service at 2:00pm. Memories will continue to be shared with his loving son, Corbin Bryant Madonna, one daughter-in-law Breana Kelly, one grandchild, Jackson Weaver, a very special life-long friend Glen Hood and wife Kim Hood, and three brothers; Michael Madonna (Jeannie), Billy Gene Kizer, and Joe Kizer (Carla). He is preceded in death by parents, and a step-father Bill Kizer. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
