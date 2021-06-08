Frankie Mae Hughes, 66, passed away Sunday, June 06, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Good Hope Cemetery, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the questbook @www.agnewandsons.com.

