Joyce Palagyi Maenpaa, 86, of Oxford, Mississippi, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at home with her husband by her side. She was born on May 16, 1934, to her loving parents, Frank and Caroline Palagyi, in Conneaut, Ohio. She graduated from Conneaut High School in 1952 where she met the love of her life, Richard Maenpaa. After earning an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) they married December 29, 1956. In 1965, Joyce left the ice and snow of the north with her family and moved to sunny Wauchula, Florida. She was an inspiring junior high math teacher for 28 years before retiring. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for women educators. While Richard was the love of her life, her first love was the piano. She was an accomplished pianist and organist. She played the organ for over 50 years for St. Michael Catholic Church in Wauchula. She was a long-serving member of the Wauchula Wednesday Musicale. In her later years, Joyce delighted in accompanying her fourteen-year-old granddaughter, who plays the violin. A lifelong Roman Catholic, Joyce served others through the Catholic Church. She was past president of the Venice Diocese Council of Catholic Women (VDCCW) as well as being a member and officer of the parish CCW. As a church ministry, she joyfully shared her talents for knitting by making baby blankets and caps for newborns. She was always giving beautiful gifts of her needlecraft arts. Thursday mornings were reserved for her knitting group at the Hardee County Public Library. Joyce loved her family. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Her family knew they could always count on her for a hug and a kiss as well as her wisdom from a life well lived. The couple loved to travel and visit other countries. They took each of their four grand-sons on a trip anywhere they wanted to go in Europe. Joyce and Richard saw the pyramids of Egypt, and Joyce once rode on a camel in the Gobi Desert of China. They always wanted to continue to learn and grow by exploring new places and meeting new people. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Edward Palagyi. Survivors include her husband, Richard; son, Tim (Margarita) of Grayson, Georgia; daughter Lori (Rick) Culp of Tupelo, Mississippi; grandchildren, Stephen Maenpaa, Michael (Michelle) Maenpaa, Richmond Culp, Ryan (Clara) Culp, and Hannah Ruth Culp; and great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Rose, and Bryce. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Francis Cabrini Church in Conneaut, Ohio, followed by a graveside service in Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Michael Out-reach Center, with Music Fund written on the memo line, 408 Heard Bridge Rd. Wauchula, FL 33873 or Wauchula Wednesday Musicale, P.O. Box 1418, Wauchula FL 33873. The Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, OH, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Sign the guestbook at www.marcyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.