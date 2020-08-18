TUPELO/AMORY -- Carlos Mareno Magallon, 69, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a scheduled time for family and will be private at Magnolia Suite of Associated Family Funeral Home Viewing and short visit was Tuesday..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.