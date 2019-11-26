Mr. Louis Coke Magee, age 78, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit following an extended illness. He moved to the Northeast MS area approximately 3 years ago from McComb and had lived at Generations Living before his health failed. He was born in McComb, MS, November 15, 1941 to Cletus W. Magee and Ruth Coke Magee. He was a 1959 graduate of McComb High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. He remained a loyal supporter and fan of his alma mater, and enjoyed attending the ballgames. Mr. Magee was a businessman who owned and operated a feed store. He also worked for Bank of McComb, and later in life retired from Craddock Oil Company. He was a member of First Baptist Church of McComb. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his 2 sons, Coke Magee (Stephanie) of Guntown and Conner Magee of Summit; 1 brother, Don Magee (Vicky) of McComb; sister-in-law, Vivian Magee of Summit; 5 grandchildren, Tripp Magee, Kyle Magee, Tate Magee, Jay Conner Magee, and Clete Magee, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra Bell Magee who died May 24, 2014, and brother, Cletus W. Magee, Jr. There are no local services. A memorial service in McComb, MS will be announced at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
65°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: November 26, 2019 @ 10:38 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.