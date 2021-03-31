Tupelo—Ruby Ellen Williams Magers, 90, died Monday, March 29 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A retired educator, she was the widow of Dexter A. Magers. Born December 7, 1930, she was a native of Prentiss County and was the daughter of the late John W. and Cassie Smith Williams. During her career she taught home economics and science in Mississippi, Florida, Virginia and Washington, D.C. She was a graduate of Marietta High School and Delta State University and attended Gloster Street Church of Christ.She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, gardening, and traveling with Dexter. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, April 01, 2021 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Chad Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. Mrs. Magers is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jo Ann Coleman (Larry) of Raymond, Martha Mills of Batesville, Claude Williams (Lisa) of Tupelo, Mary Lee Sturgeon (Steve) of Hernando, Amy Ellen Curtis (Brett) of Germantown, Tenn.; Bill Williams (Janette) of Marietta, Ralph Williams (Kim) of Booneville, Janie Cole (Mark) of Oxford, Rita Jean Howell (Rupert) of Batesville, Betty Gail Kalich (Tim) of Greenwood, Gale Rowan Dancy (Bill), Steven Allen Rowan (Wini), Donald Wayne Mager (Becky) and Connie Leigh Magers; her friend Kathy Cormier; great-nieces and nephews John Robert Mills, Allen Chadwick Mills (Laura), Jennifer Jo Burroughs (Paul), Amy Lee Hale (Capers), William Chadwick Coleman, Mary Heather Dozier, Amy Elizabeth Williams, Cassie Lauren Bowie (James), James Chadwick "Jay" Curtis (Bailey), Abigail Ellen Simpson (Nickolas), Daniel Lee Williams, Katie Bruce (Drew), John David Williams, Ashlee Marie Lutz (John), Clayton Ryan-Allen Cole, Thomas Dean Murphree (Meghan), Samuel Alan Kalich, Elizabeth Anne Tardio (Chris);great-great nieces and nephews Stephen Allen Mills, Nathan Chadwick Mills, Laura Lee Hale, Emma Olivia Anderson, William Craig Dozier, Ava Claire Williams, Mary Reeves Lutz, Jane Frances Lutz, John Stephen "Tripp" Lutz III, Timothy James Tardio, Harry Bett Tardio, Christopher Dean Tardio, Archie and Ashlee Sturgeon. In addition, she leaves her cousins Ellen Barnes, Mozelle Williams, Billy Williams and Anita Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and her brothers John Lee Williams, Dean Williams and Chad Williams. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.