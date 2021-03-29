Ruby Ellen Williams Magers, 90, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 01, 2021 @ 3:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on noon until service time @ 3:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Friendship.

