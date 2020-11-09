Carson Dewayne Magill

Carson Dewayne Magill, 62, resident of Pontotoc and former resident of Conroe, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Grenada Health & Rehabilitation Center in Grenada following a brief illness. A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Magill was born June 3, 1958, the son of the late Fred and Evelyn Stegall Magill. He received his education in the Tupelo Public School System and continued his education at Itawamba Community College. A Christian, Mr. Magill was a longtime employee in the pulpwood industry before retiring. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Ruth White Magill of Pontotoc, one daughter, Charity Lynn Magill of Henderson, NC, four sisters, Ruth Clippard of Houlka, Diane Gumabon of Conroe, TX, Ozil Dobbs of Pontotoc and Marie McCammon of Magnolia, AR, two brothers, Fred Magill of Ingomar and Johnny Magill of Algoma and two grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Magill family at nafuneralsandcremations.com

