Sarah Louise Mahaffey Porter age 72 Born and raised in Morton, MS Mrs. Sarah Louise Mahaffey Porter passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be held 5pm-8pm, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton and 9am-10:45am on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Chapel service will be held 11am Saturday the 18th in the Ott & Lee Chapel in Morton with burial in Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Glenn Crotwell and Bro. James Young will officiate the services. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Harold Mahaffey and Nora Regions Mahaffey; sister-in-law, Meg Mahaffey. She was survived by her husband, Jerry Ronald Porter; children, Sandra Dickinson (Justin) of Mantachie and Brad Porter (Johnny Smith) of Mantachie; siblings, Patsy Green (Mac), Billy Joe Mahaffey (Jo), Elaine Ratcliffe (Charles), David Earl Mahaffey (former wife: Jo Ann Ray) and Glenn Mahaffey (Miriam); grandchildren, Madyson V. Porter, Austin Taylor Fikes, Alex Brayson Fikes and James Aaron Dickinson; sister-in-law, Shirley Porter; numerous nieces, nephews, family and a host of friends. After graduating high school, she attended Hinds Community College with a goal to become a registered nurse. This goal would be achieved in 1969. After completing her degree she returned to Morton, MS, her hometown, and had eyes for only one man. She married the love of her life, Jerry Porter, in 1970. From the first day of walking down the halls of the old Morton Hospital, she began a life's journey of caring for others. From delivering babies, mending broken arms and legs, and working in the operating room a passion for helping others would grow that lived with her until she took her last breath. During the course of her nursing career, countless people crossed her path. She always treated her patients with love, care, understanding, and compassion. Above all else, she treated each person the way she wanted to be treated. No one has forgotten the touch of her gentle hands or the softness in her voice. Many people that were influenced by her compassion would become nurses or nurse practitioners themselves. A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital with pain in her right side. Immediately, emergency surgery had to be performed. After the care the nurse (Sarah Porter) provided, the teenager was so influenced she became a nurse herself and now holds a nurse practitioners license. In 2017 this nurse (Sarah Porter) had to rely on other nurses for her own care because she herself was hospitalized. Unbeknown to mom, another nurse came forward and shared with the family why she is a Nurse Practitioner today. She had a family member that became ill and our mom treated them with so much compassion, care, and guidance, she knew then that she would be helping others in the same way Mom cared for her family. Even after retiring from nursing, she was a caregiver for over 20 years and she would help anyone at any time regardless of the situation at hand. She may be gone from us today but she still remains that same nurse that touched our own lives. This nurse is our mom, Sarah Mahaffey Porter.
