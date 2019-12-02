Roland Fleming Mahan, 86, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in Harmontown Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until service time. Born in Lafayette County, MS to the late Jessie Washington Mahan and Lelia Cook Mahan, Private First Class Roland was a combat engineer in the United Sates Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Mahan had retired from being a well-respected plumber and electrician in the Oxford area. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Whit H. Mahan of Atlanta, GA; Virgil Mahan of Flint, MI, and Ralph Mahan of Water Valley, MS. Mr. Mahan is survived by his long-time companion, Leah R. Rider of Chattanooga, TN, his son, Eddie Joseph Mahan, three granddaughters, Allie Danielle (Rider) Jagodzinski, Alexis and Madison Mahan, and two grandsons, Ross Allen Rider and Corey Akers. Memorial contributions in Mr. Mahan's memory may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org/giving/donate/ For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
