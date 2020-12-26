Mollie Elizabeth Wheeler Maharrey, 93, formerly of Winthrop Harbor, IL, but more recently living in Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center. She was born on July 17, 1927 in Tupelo to the late Tom A. and Leona S. (Ellis) Wheeler. She was educated in the schools of Tupelo and Waukegan. Mollie married James W. Maharrey, who preceded her in death after 60 years of marriage. Mollie owned and operated Twist & Curl in Wadsworth, IL for many years. She was a member of Zion Church of God and she and her husband established five different churches in Wisconsin and Mississippi during their lifetimes. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Veteran Affairs, and the Red Hat Society. Mollie loved the church, music, politics, and was always the life of the party. She had a great sense of humor that brought joy to all she knew and met. Her laughter was contagious and delightful. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandkids. A Graveside only service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Monday, December 28, 2020 in the family plot at Gilvo Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Mollie is survived by her daughters, Sue. C. (Andy G.) Johnson of Pleasant Prairie, WI and Betty J. (Phillip J.) Spiller of Winthrop Harbor, WI; eight grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas J. Kelly on Dec, 5, 2020; two sisters, Annie L. Burnside, and Mae Rinus; and two brothers, Alfred Wheeler, and Thomas E. Wheeler. Memorials may be made to the Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS. 38801. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
