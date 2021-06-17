Dennis Malcou, 79, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Diversicare in Tupelo. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Dennis was born June 24, 1941, to Earl Marvin Dennis and Mercedes (Hood) Dennis. He attended Dewey Elementary School. Sometime after graduation, he enlisted with the United States Army and proudly served his country. Following his military career, he moved back to Massachusetts to attend the University of Massachusetts where he received his Juris Doctor Degree. Dennis was well traveled and never stayed put any one place too long. He practiced law in Chicago and Texas for a while, and at some point, many years ago, he touched base in Tupelo, where he became the first black News Anchor at WTVA. Throughout his travels, he was called to ministry and served as a Pastor to many places he called home. He finally settled in Tupelo for good around 5 years ago, after being retired for around 25 years. Survivors include two daughters, Nicole Dennis of Chicago and Allessandara Malcou of Memphis, Tennessee; two sons; Nicholas Malcou (Lordes) of Denver, Colorado and Jeffrey Malcou of Forrest City, Arkansas; four sisters, Sheila Sanders-White of Moreno Valley, California, Illona Beal of Chicago, Susan Johnson of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Margaret Bonnett of McDonough, Georgia; two brothers, Brian Dennis of Chicago and William Dennis of Jackson, Michigan; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two nieces, four nephews; and a host of great grand nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; Earl Marvin Dennis and Mercedes Roselyn Dennis, his daughter, Simone Dennis; a sister, Mercedes Nancy Dennis, and a brother, Michael Dennis. Visitation will be held from 12 PM until service time Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister Josh Myles officiating. Burial will follow in Porter Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
