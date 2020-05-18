Dave Maldonado, age 30, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Tupelo. Dave was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Born in California to Jose and Maria Maldonado on July 12, 1989. Dave served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He married the love of his life Naima Cruz and they made their home in Pontotoc. Dave worked in the furniture manufacturing industry and in the heating and air conditioning service. Dave was always eager to help anyone in need and was a loyal friend. Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents, a special uncle, and an infant son, Andrew Maldonado. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, his wife Naima Cruz Maldonado, his daughter Rosalie Amaris Maldonado, two brothers, Richard and Jose (Lalo) Maldonado, a sister, Karla Gonzalez, nieces and nephews, and "adopted" grandparents, David and Nancy Anderson. Dave will be buried in Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Newhall, CA.
