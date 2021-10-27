Bernice Rose Mallory Bailey

Bernice R. Bailey, daughter of John Henry and Ada Coleman Mallory, passed away unexpectedly Sunday October 24, 2021 at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born December 12, 1935 in Chicago, IL. Ms. Bernice moved to New Albany, MS and joined Watson Grove Baptist Church where she was a faithful and dedicated member serving in many roles. As a 51-year resident of New Albany, she championed education and community engagement. She served on the New Albany School Board as former president and other civic and religious organizations. She was preceded in death by her former husband and best friend, Willie Bailey. Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021, 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Serenity- Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, MS, Funeral Service, Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at New Albany High School Auditorium, burial at Gerzium Cemetery. For condolences and further information, please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com

