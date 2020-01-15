NETTLETON, MS -- Ricky Mallory, 60, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Chapel, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Temple Church Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
