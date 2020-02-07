Bobbie Jean Malone, 84 passed away peacefully at his residence on February 6, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1935 to Ottie Boyd and Rueben Guy Malone. After graduating from Hamilton High School in 1954, he served our country in the United States Navy for 4 years then returned to Hamilton where he began his career at Kerr McGee Chemical, retiring after 37 years of service. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hamilton. Services will be Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Roger and Sue McGrew officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Diana Fitzpatrick Malone; sister Margaret Smithson; one son Bobby Barrett Malone; Three Step-children: Rob (Carrie) Odom of Hamilton, MS, David (Erica) Odom of Nashville, TN and Deana (Jeremy) Honeycutt of Caledonia, MS. Nine Grandchildren Elle (Will) Mansel of Corinth, MS; Cody (Marissa) Malone of New Albany; MacKenzie Malone of Corinth, MS; Dustin (Jacalyn) Odom of Hamilton, MS; Anna Thomas of Columbus, MS; Drew Odom of Columbus, MS; Josh Odom of Nashville, TN; Westlee Honeycutt and Marlie Kate Honeycutt of Caledonia, MS. Six great grandchildren-with one on the way and a special niece Jean Robinson of Hamilton, MS and daughter in law Stacie Anderson Malone of Corinth, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant grandchildren Gage Andrew Malone and Elizabeth Rose Malone. Pallbearers will be Cody Malone, Will Mansel, Dustin Odom, Drew Odom, Westlee Honeycutt and Kyle Thompson. Because of Bob's huge love for animals, in lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Humane Society of their choice. Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
