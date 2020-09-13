Bonnie Mae Malone, 85, went to her heavenly home, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was born January 29, 1935 in Lee County, to William Hollis Botts and Maudie Lee Carter Botts. Mrs. Bonnie was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church. She was retired from Krueger Metal in Tupelo, Mississippi. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. Mrs. Bonnie was so very loved by her family. Visitation will be at Ellistown Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 11:00 to 12:00. The service will begin at 12:00 with Bro. Chad Roberts and Mike Powell officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by three daughters, Lanette Tolar (Sammy) of New Site, MS, Janis Malone of Blue Springs, MS, and Sharon Bramlitt (Steve) of New Albany, MS; One sister, Faye Wade from Tupelo, MS; Eight Grandchildren, Sixteen Great Grandchildren, and three Great-Great Grandchildren. Mrs. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maudie Botts; her husband, Alton Eugene Malone "Bud"; two sons, William Allen Young (Angela) and Eugene Malone; three brothers, James Neal Botts, Billy Wayne Botts, and Charles Ray Botts. Pallbearers will be; Jon Senter, Rodney Moore, Dave Jolly, Trey Jolly, Peyton Jolly, and Elijah Jolly. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.