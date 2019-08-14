ABBEVILLE, MS -- Burley Lee Malone, 59, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 1:00PM at Jeffrie Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday August 16, 2019 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Serenity Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Jeffrie Chapel Church Cemetery.

