RED BAY, AL -- Doris Jean Malone, 92, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Burns Nursing Home in Russellville, AL. Services will be on Monday, February 3, 3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 2, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.