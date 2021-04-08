Fannie Louise Malone, 79, passed away Thursday, April 01, 2021, at Trinity Columbus in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at New Hope M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM at New Hope M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at New Hope M.B. Church Cemetery.

