Gary Joe Malone, 69, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Gary Joe was born September 6, 1952, in Tupelo to Joseph "Little Joe" Mitchell Malone and Betty Jean McLarty Malone. He was a 1970 Tupelo High School Graduate. He served in the United States Army National Guard before beginning his career. Gary Joe retired from Cooper Tire Rubber Company as the Service Center Manager after almost 30 years. Gary Joe was a member of Bissell Baptist Church. Gary Joe was a dirt bike enthusiast. He enjoyed watching, riding, and talking about dirt bikes. He even continued riding until a year ago when his health no longer allowed. Gary Joe loved his grandchildren and took great pride in spending time with them and their hobbies. He had a larger-than-life personality and enjoyed joking around with family and friends. Gary Joe is survived by his son, Chris Malone and his wife, Allyson; five grandchildren, Kaleb Malone and his girlfriend, Jacey Jenkins, Hayes Malone, Gable Malone, Sawyer Malone, and Maynor Malone; one brother, Jimmy Malone; nephews, Mitch Malone, Matt Malone, and Kevin Grisham; and nieces, Missy Jenkins, Lori Wylie, and Cindy Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Patsy Grisham. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Dr. Burt Harper officiating. Burial will be in White Zion Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tim Sudduth, Tommy Wilson, Keith Crump, Phillip Holder, Charles Watson, and David Castles. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.PeguesFuneralHome.com.
